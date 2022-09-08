U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 115,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

