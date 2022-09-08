U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,120 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 173,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

