U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 64,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 56,322 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $460,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

