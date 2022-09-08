U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $250.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

