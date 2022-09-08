U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period.

Shares of RA stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

