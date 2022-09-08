U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

