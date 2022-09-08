U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

