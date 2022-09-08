U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 132 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $363.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.96 and its 200 day moving average is $367.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

