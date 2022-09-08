U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $22,880,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.