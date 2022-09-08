U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,236 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.