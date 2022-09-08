U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

USEG stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.