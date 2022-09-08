Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $248,202.99 and $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.