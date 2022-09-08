UBS Group Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.