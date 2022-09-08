UBS Group Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $33.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

