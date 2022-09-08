UBS Group Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $109.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

