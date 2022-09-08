UBS Group Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,394.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 132,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.