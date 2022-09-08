UGAS Reaches Market Cap of $176,372.79 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $176,372.79 and approximately $88,152.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

