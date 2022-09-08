Uhive (HVE2) Price Tops $0.0007

Uhive (HVE2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $65,612.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uhive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Uhive Profile

Uhive (CRYPTO:HVE2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.