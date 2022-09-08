UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
PATH stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.
In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
