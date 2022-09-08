UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $64,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

