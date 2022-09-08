UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 336613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 11.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

