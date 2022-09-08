Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $444.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $445.63.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 152.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

