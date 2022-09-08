Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $478.70.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $444.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $445.63.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 152.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
