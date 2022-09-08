Ultra Clear (UCR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
