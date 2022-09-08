Ultra Clear (UCR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

