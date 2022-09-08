UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.70

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00013943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $185.75 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,734,018 coins and its circulating supply is 68,822,866 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

