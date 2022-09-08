Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $897,053.40 and approximately $69,103.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008410 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00086110 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00041936 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

