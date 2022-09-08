Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.