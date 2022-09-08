Unibright Price Hits $0.15 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $22.57 million and $93,116.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.