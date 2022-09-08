Unicly CryptoPunks Collection 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,778.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $42,778.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,840.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
