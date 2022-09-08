UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $10,271.17 and $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

