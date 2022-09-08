UniDex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $29,706.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniDex has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One UniDex coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

