UniFarm Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. UniFarm has a market cap of $98,246.01 and $42,749.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.37 or 0.09017778 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017585 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
