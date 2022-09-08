Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.17 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00036896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00097343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00264964 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

