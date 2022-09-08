UniLayer Price Tops $0.0573 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $339,254.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

