UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.61 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. UniLend has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

