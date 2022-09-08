Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.09.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $228.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.