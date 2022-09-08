UNION Protocol Governance Token One Day Volume Reaches $48,230.00 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $268,246.17 and $48,230.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

