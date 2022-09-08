United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

UBSI opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $40.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.