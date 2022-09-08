United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $28.40. United Fire Group shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

