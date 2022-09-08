Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,346 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 3.38% of Uniti Group worth $110,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

About Uniti Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.