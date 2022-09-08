Unitrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $841,207.46 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $841,207.46 and approximately $28,201.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00134843 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022687 BTC.

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

