Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $814,830. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.