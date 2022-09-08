Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $243,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after buying an additional 135,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,892,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE UHS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.70 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.87.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

