Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $35.80

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $34.71. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $929.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $527.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 139,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

