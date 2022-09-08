Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMGNF shares. HSBC lowered Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC UMGNF opened at $19.10 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.