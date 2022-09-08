Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 28th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel for men, women, and kids in Australia. The company's products comprise tops and shirts, overshirts, t-shirts and tank tops, jeans, hoodies and sweaters, dresses, playsuits, sets and coordinates, jumpers and knits, coats and jackets, pants, skirts, shorts, underwear, and denim products; boots, Havaianas, heels, platform shoes, slides and sandals, sneakers, and shoe care and laces; and accessories, such as bags, belts, books, games, gift cards, tech products, party essentials, beauty products, hair clips, hats, beanies, bucket hats, caps, fedoras and boaters, earrings, necklaces, sunglasses, chains, shoe care products and laces, wallets, cardholders, and watches.

