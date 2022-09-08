Universal Store Holdings Limited (UNI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 28th

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Universal Store Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.
About Universal Store
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.