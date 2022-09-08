UniWorld (UNW) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

UniWorld (UNW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $70,999.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniWorld has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniWorld

UNW is a DPOS-HotStuff coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

