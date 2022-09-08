UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $491,304.26 and $236,099.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols.The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

