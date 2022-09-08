Unlock Protocol Price Hits $11.10 on Exchanges (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official website is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

