Uno Re Hits 1-Day Volume of $192,667.00 (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Uno Re has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $192,667.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00653565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00274385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00054635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005581 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

