Unslashed Finance (USF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.17 million and $250.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,706.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.15 or 0.05860135 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00869037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015944 BTC.
Unslashed Finance Coin Profile
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance
